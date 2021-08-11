A multi-million pound deal was struck to sell the landmark Bootle building.

In a multi-million pound deal, Johnsons The Cleaners’ former headquarters were sold to a housing association.

The landmark building was purchased by the Ascot Group in 2017 and is currently being sold to the Sefton-based Sovini Group.

Sovini is poised to develop a five-acre land on Mildmay Road in Bootle into affordable apartments and houses.

Johnsons the Cleaners, situated in Merseyside, used to have their headquarters here.

Johnson Service Group (JSG) sold its dry cleaning division to Wythenshawe-based Timpson in 2017.

Ascot, a local property firm, purchased the Mildmay Road headquarters.

“We have a proud heritage of being involved in ventures that support social housing and infrastructure for over three decades,” an Ascot Group representative stated.

“We are happy to showcase the Sovini Group’s efforts in this crucial area of North Liverpool, which has been in desperate need of investment and support.

“We know from our wealth of experience that providing affordable, high-quality housing, via companies that are based locally and understand the needs of the area, lifts a community at every level, leading to a ripple effect of social benefits that attract retailers, leisure facilities, and all of the follow-on employment opportunities,” says the developer.

“We are excited to see how this Stanley Road development will contribute to the redevelopment of the Bootle neighborhood, and we are certain that Sovini Group will deliver in terms of innovative design, build quality, lodging options, and overall affordability.”

Sovini Group has been contacted by The Washington Newsday for comment.