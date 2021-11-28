A mother of two autistic children explains how to recognize the disease in children.

A mother has provided advice on how to detect autism in children.

Mum-of-four Kirsty Porter of Southport has come up about how she and her family dealt with the diagnosis of autism in two of her sons.

Autism affects everyone differently, and Kirsty explains how she recognized it in her two boys, despite the fact that the symptoms fluctuate from person to person.

The disease is not an illness, but rather a method in which the brain functions, with a wide range of reactions from different people.

Sean, nine, and Adam, six, were recently featured in The Washington Newsday because Sean made an app that assisted his younger brother, Adam, who has autism.

It was created to assist Adam and other persons with autism who may not be able to communicate verbally.

The 31-year-old has now disclosed that another of her sons may be on the spectrum, following the popularity of the app, which was originally planned and created as part of a school project.

“We didn’t really know it was autism when Adam was little,” she told The Washington Newsday, “but we have another kid who’s nearly two and he’s starting to show the same characteristics as Adam did but a bit younger.”

“So me and their father are staring at each other, unsure if we were looking because of Adam or if these were real indications.” Then it’s discovered that he’s also on the path.

“It’s difficult because all kids present it differently, and a lot of the time people will ask me about their kids, and I have to reply, ‘I don’t know, I just know what my kids do,'” she says.

Kirsty went on to describe what she and her 29-year-old husband Liam saw when they realized Adam was different from his peers.

“Adam was a late talker,” she added. He didn’t have any delays in crawling or walking; they merely came a little later. He didn’t join nursery until he was two, and the nursery really came up to us and said, “Summary finishes.”