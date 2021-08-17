A mother from Liverpool was aboard a’scary’ airplane that u-turned over the Atlantic following a mid-flight emergency.

A mother from Liverpool has revealed the’scary’ moment her flight was forced to do a U-turn over the Atlantic Ocean and return to England.

The Virgin Atlantic flight was on its way from Manchester to Barbados when it abruptly turned around and returned to London’s Heathrow Airport.

On the trip with her children was a mother from Liverpool who wanted not to be identified.

She claimed she could feel the plane plummeting over the Atlantic before abruptly turning around.

The captain then informed passengers that the plane’s windscreen had smashed, according to her.

“Our aircraft, the VS77 from Manchester to Barbados, has returned to Heathrow owing to an incident inflight,” Virgin Atlantic said in a tweet yesterday. Our customers’ and crew’s safety and security are always our top priorities, so the captain decided to return just as a precaution.”

“We apologize for the delay and any inconvenience this has caused our customers, and we are working hard to ensure that they may continue their journey as soon as possible.”

“It was terrifying,” the Liverpool mother said. We just felt the plane descend a short distance over the Atlantic before turning around.

“The pilot informed us that the windscreen had been damaged and that we would have to return to the UK at 10,000 feet.”

She uploaded a photo of the flight plan taken from her plane seat, which shows the jet taking off from Manchester before abruptly turning around and returning to London.

While the flight was terrifying, she stated the Virgin Atlantic crew was “wonderful.”

“The cabin crew was amazing,” she said, “they were giving us drinks and food, coming around and speaking with us all and making sure we were all okay.”

The mother and her children spoke from a hotel near Heathrow Airport, where they will board a fresh trip to Barbados later today.