A month before a recent NBA date, Rich Paul may have hinted at an Adele romance.

Rich Paul, a sports super-agent, may have hinted at his growing connection with Adele a month before they were photographed cuddling during a basketball game last week.

When Paul and Adele visited the NBA Finals together on July 17, they made their courtship public. A source revealed to E! News that the singer was dating Paul after their basketball date ignited romance speculations online.

However, a closer examination of a recent interview with Paul revealed that he had been seeing Adele for more than a month.

Paul disclosed to Isaac Chotiner that he was hanging out with a prominent pop musician in an article published by The New Yorker on May 31. Paul told Chotiner, “She was over yesterday.” In a follow-up remark, Chotiner clarified who he was referring to by mentioning the name of a big pop star.

Chotiner asked Paul why the anonymous pop singer was merely “hanging around,” to which Paul replied, “Why are you hanging out?” “Why not?” says the author. Paul was the one who responded.

Chotiner refused to say who the “pop star” was or what gender he was, but he did say, “I wasn’t totally sure whether this exchange was for my benefit.”

Rich also joked that he was a “free agent” at the time, declaring, “I’m not dating.” I’m not married. “Incorporate that into the story.”

Chotiner shared a piece of his chat with Paul after photographs of Adele and Paul at the NBA Finals went viral over the weekend, implying that the pop star they were discussing was Adele. He captioned his picture, “Here’s one small detail from the profile I published in May about sports agent Rich Paul.”

Adele’s appearance with LeBron James’ agent was the first time she hinted at a new connection following his divorce from Simon Konecki. Many fans were taken aback by Adele’s recent appearance with Paul, considering she has not spoken to anyone since her divorce settlement with Konecki was finalized in March.