A money guru reveals a simple £3 tip for saving £200 on your energy bill.

A money guru has revealed a simple technique to slash your energy bill by hundreds of pounds.

As reported by Mirror Online, the UK has been embroiled in a crisis as gas and electricity bills have risen dramatically in the last year.

According to figures from Oil & Gas UK, the price of wholesale gas has increased by 250 percent as we approach the cooler winter months and the world emerges from the pandemic.

Prices have also risen as Ofgem increased the price cap for standard and default tariffs from £1,138 to £1,277 for a typical user, a £139 increase.

Energy prices are expected to climb for 15 million families, and Norton Finance has provided a simple technique to help you save money.

Using specialised excluders, the DIY hack prevents cold air from entering through gaps surrounding windows, doors, and chimneys.

Because the excluders help keep chilly air out, you won’t have to turn on your central heating as frequently.

Excluders are also inexpensive, and they are simple to assemble by just gluing them to regions where you sense cold air.

For example, 10 meters of self-adhesive seal may be purchased for £2.89 on Amazon.

If you merely need a draught excluder for your door, you can get a one-metre brushed strip from Screwfix for £1.79.

Over the course of five years, draught-proofing your property could save you roughly £215, according to Norton Finance.

There are plenty of additional low-cost options for keeping your home warm during winter.

Installing special radiator foil that reflects heat around your home is one DIY trick.

It’s simple to put together because you simply cut it to size and set it behind an external wall radiator.

Bleeding your radiators can also help you get the most out of your central heating system.

Bleeding your radiator is removing trapped air that prevents heated water from passing around your radiator.

To do so, you’ll need a radiator key, which you can get at. “The summary has come to an end.”