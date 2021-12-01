A minute’s applause will be held during the Everton v Liverpool derby in remembrance of Ava White.

On November 25, while attending the switching on of the Christmas lights with her pals in Liverpool City Centre, Ava was stabbed and murdered.

Updates as a 14-year-old boy charged with Ava White’s murder appears in crown court.

“Tonight at Goodison, we encourage both sets of supporters to cheer for 12 minutes in memory of 12-year-old Ava White, who tragically lost her life in the city centre last week,” a statement on Everton’s social media pages said.

The comment was afterwards retweeted by Liverpool, who added a blue and red heart to it.

She was out with pals for the Christmas Lights switch on when a verbal altercation turned into a “attack on her with a knife,” according to Merseyside Police.

In tributes made to her following her death, the Year 8 student at Notre Dame Catholic College has been characterized as “special” and “hugely” popular.

Flowers and balloons have continued to be left on Church Street, near where she was attacked, in her remembrance.

On Sunday night, Merseyside Police revealed that a 14-year-old boy had been charged with her murder as well as possessing a bladed article.

The youngster, who cannot be named due to his age, appeared in Liverpool Crown Court this morning.

He could face charges in May.

On Saturday, December 4 at 6 p.m., a vigil for Ava will be held on Church Street.

At 8.15 p.m., the match at Goodison Park will begin.