A massive presenter shake-up has been announced for Good Morning Britain.

Good Morning Britain has announced the addition of two new presenters to the show.

Since Piers Morgan’s departure in March, the ITV news series has been hosted by a rotating cast of guests.

Richard Madeley, Ben Shepherd, Kate Garraway, and Susanna Reid are among the presenters on the bill.

Ed Balls and Rob Rinder have been confirmed for presenting stints later this month, while two fresh faces are slated to anchor the show.

The former Shadow Chancellor expressed his delight at the prospect of sharing the stage with Susanna Reid from November 15 to 17.

“I always like appearing on Good Morning Britain as a guest, but I have a sneaking sense I’ll enjoy presenting alongside Susanna even more.”

“Those who remember me from my time on Strictly may recall that I was a guest on GMB during my time on the show, and Susanna and I reproduced one of my dance lifts.

“I can tell everyone that this will not happen again, and that my feet will remain firmly planted…”

On November 10 and December 1, Rob Rinder will host, and he is looking forward to sharing the stage with Susanna, whom he considers as one of his greatest friends.

“I believe that my experience as a seasoned barrister will serve me well in presenting Good Morning Britain later this month, demonstrating that I’m just as comfortable holding politicians to account as I am assessing the week’s TV with Susanna on the Gogglebox sofa,” he said. Plus, who wouldn’t want the opportunity to co-host GMB with one of their closest friends?” The ITV show’s editor expressed his delight at the addition of new faces to the brilliant cast.

“We have a fantastic established roster of presenters on GMB, and it’s always thrilling to welcome new guest hosts to the show,” said Neil Thompson. We’re excited to have Ed and Rob join us for a few gigs this month.”