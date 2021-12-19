A massive Christmas tractor convoy travels through Liverpool.

Tonight, a festive procession of tractors made its way through Liverpool to collect money for Alder Hey Children’s Hospital.

Thousands of people flocked to the streets of the city to witness the odd sight of dozens of tractors decked out in tinsel and twinkling lights making their way through the streets.

The Liverpool Tractor Convoy is now in its second year, after local farmer Olly Harrison was inspired by a similar event on the Isle of Mann.

The caravan was also collecting donations for Fans Supporting Food Banks in Stanley Park as part of tonight’s event, which aimed to raise £50,000 for Alder Hey.

The convoy left Tarbock Green just after 6 p.m. and traveled to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital, stopping in portions of north Liverpool, the city center, and south Liverpool along the way.

Farmers came from all over the North West to participate in the event, some traveling as far as 30 miles. For those who came out to see the convoy, the shining tractors were adorned with fairy lights and Christmas ornaments, creating a beautifully festive ambiance.

“Charities have taken a beating owing to covid and are in serious need of funding,” Olly told The Washington Newsday. Donations can be made through the Festive Farmers Just Giving website or by texting TRACTOR to 70450.