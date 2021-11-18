A massive cannabis farm was discovered at a warehouse, which took police five days to demolish.

Officers discovered a massive operation with over 5,000 cannabis plants spread out over 23 rooms.

The bust, which began on Saturday, resulted in the arrest of twelve people (November 13).

At roughly 8.35 a.m., seven males were held inside the building on Goldsmith Street.

There have already been 5,860 cannabis plants and cuttings seized, with a street worth of roughly £5 million.

A “substantial amount” of cash and equipment were also discovered.

Five more guys were apprehended on the M6 and taken back to Merseyside to be questioned by police.

The guys, aged 18 to 54, are still being investigated, with substantial CCTV, forensic, and other investigations underway.

“We’ve been on the scene since Saturday, which gives you an idea of the enormity of this industrial-scale cannabis operation, one of the biggest we’ve ever examined in Merseyside,” said Matt Brown, who leads Merseyside Police’s specialised Cannabis Dismantling Team (CDT).

“We know that the onward supply of cannabis and all illegal narcotics leads to violent criminality across Merseyside and beyond, and we know that this volume of cannabis caused tremendous fire and flood dangers.”

“Criminals who grow cannabis in our neighborhoods are just interested in generating money.” They are unconcerned about the risk of fire to neighboring properties or the potential for violence linked with drug sales in the region where they put up their farms.

“They also don’t consider the abuse of the vulnerable individuals who are frequently forced to maintain these facilities.

“Information from those who live and work near these potential death traps is critical to any police success.””

Police want to hear from anyone who may have noticed unusual activity or vehicles in the area in recent weeks, or who may have dash-cam or CCTV evidence, as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information on suspected drug cultivation or distribution is requested to call Merseyside Police on 101 or send a message to @MerPolCC on Twitter.