A masked group barged into the bedroom of an elderly woman.

Three masked guys in a pensioner’s bedroom made threats and took cash and jewelry, waking her up.

At around 9 p.m. on Wednesday, September 15, the woman in her 80s was asleep at her home in the Arrowe Park Road neighborhood of Upton, Wirral.

Three men wearing masks and dressed identically in black slacks and navy blue tops hovered over her, threatening her and searching her home for valuables.

READ MORE: After Pontins workers approached the father, the family was ordered to leave the children’s disco.

They made off with cash, gold jewelry, and a Rolex watch, and while the woman was not hurt, authorities say her encounter left her deeply frightened.

The males are characterized as being in their late thirties, tall, and stocky.

CCTV, forensic, and house-to-house searches have been conducted in the region as part of the inquiry.

“To target an elderly lady in her own house is certainly the lowest of the low,” Detective Inspector Tony O’Brien said.

“I’m sure there are people out there who know who these men are, and I want them to come forward and tell us their identities because they deserve to be locked up.

“I’d like to hear from anyone who was in the neighborhood of Arrowe Park Road about 9 p.m. last night and observed or heard anything odd. I’m pleading with any taxi or delivery drivers to examine their dash cams to see if anything noteworthy was filmed.

“Did you observe these males in the area of Arrowe Park Road yesterday night? They appeared to be dressed in the same or similar clothing. In the previous 24 hours, have you been offered any gold jewelry or a Rolex watch for sale?

“Please come forward and speak with us, or anonymously report the information to Crimestoppers.”

Anyone with information is requested to contact Merseyside Police via Twitter at @MerPolCC or @CrimestoppersUK, or phone Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 and quote reference 21000644139.