A man’s ‘chaotic’ nine-month battle with SCS for a £1,600 return

A guy said he had fought SCS for a £1,600 return for nine months.

Steven Evans, 54, bought some flooring from his local SCS store in Speke after moving into his home in Hale Village in August.

In the store, Steven claimed, the employees were kind and helpful, but the difficulties began when the flooring was delivered in October.

“They were extremely nice at the store, it was wonderful, and then when it came time to be fitted, the fitters claimed the underlay for the downstairs floor wasn’t correct,” he told The Washington Newsday.

“They said it’s better to speak with the store and change it to something more acceptable, so we spoke with the store, and they picked up the underlay, and then we got more appropriate underlay based on the fitters’ and store’s recommendations,” says the customer.

Following the completion of the floor, the workers proceeded to the upstairs of the property to install the carpets.

Steven claims that five rolls of carpet underlay, as well as other materials, were not used during the repair and that he requested that the business come and collect them.

Steven claims that the goods were not picked up from his home until May, and that he has been waiting for a reimbursement of about £1,600 for the past nine months.

“I’m quite upset,” Steven expressed his displeasure. I’m quite dissatisfied with the store and the confusion that has taken up so much of my time; I’m a very busy person.

“It’s a substantial sum of money, and that’s what I don’t get.”

“They don’t know our financial situation,” he continued, “and it may make a tremendous difference to us.”

SCS stated its customer care staff has since rectified the issue after being contacted by The Washington Newsday.

Before the refund can be handled, Steven said he is waiting for a phone call from the company this weekend.

“I applaud the directors’ effort to resolving the issue, and it appears that once they discovered there was an issue, they dealt with it,” he said.

“I’m grateful; it’s just a shame it required the directors to intervene to address the problem.”

SCS was approached by The Washington Newsday, but the business declined. “The summary has come to an end.”