A man was seen riding down the street with a red-handled knife.

Officers were called to Sutton Leach, St Helens, on Tuesday, August 17 after an unconfirmed sighting of a knife.

At around 6.15 p.m., Merseyside Police were dispatched to Brotherhood Drive in response to allegations of a man riding a bicycle and wielding a long, red-handled knife.

The individual, described as Caucasian, slender, 20-30 years old, and wearing a grey jacket with a fleeced hood, was seen riding crossing a bridge onto Gerards Lane without making any threats.

Officers were dispatched to the scene and checked the area, but no one was found. The investigation is still ongoing.

“We can confirm that officers were in Sutton Leach on Tuesday evening after the unconfirmed sighting of a knife,” Merseyside Police stated in a statement.

“We are conducting further enquiries to locate this man, and I would urge that anyone who was in the vicinity or passing by around 6.15pm checks their CCTV, dashcam, and doorbell footage to see if they have recorded photos or footage of him,” said St Helens Community Chief Inspector Paul Holden.

“Knife possession, storage, and use can devastate communities, so please let us know if you have any information and we will act.”

