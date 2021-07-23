A man was hit by a car on a major highway and suffered brain injuries.

After being hit by a car in the Allerton area this afternoon, a man was brought to the hospital with a significant head injury.

Near around 3 p.m. today, emergency personnel went to the scene of a road traffic collision at the intersection of Allerton Road and Plattsville Road (Friday).

A male pedestrian and a Ford Focus collided, according to police.

An ambulance was also dispatched, and cars were told to stay away from the scene.

Aigburth Vale bus services were being diverted due to a “severe incident,” according to Arriva North West.

“A man in his 40s has been hit in an RTC,” a North West Ambulance Service representative stated. They were sent to the hospital after suffering a significant head injury.”

“We are now at the scene of a road traffic incident at the intersection of Allerton Road and Plattsville Road,” a Merseyside Police spokesperson said.

“Right now, an ambulance is on its way to the scene. The region is urged to be avoided by motorists.”

