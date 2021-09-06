A man was “extremely frightened” after seeing a “large cat” in the same region two weeks apart.

A guy has revealed his “terrifying” encounter with a “large cat” barely two weeks after another was said to have been spotted in the same location.

On Monday, September 1, about 9.30 p.m., Jon Devoy was walking his dog on Whitefield Common in Heswall when he observed a “black, huge cat” near the trees.

He stated he kept his cool and gently departed the area after stopping to get a better look while keeping the animal in his sights.

Jon alerted Puma Watch North Wales, a group dedicated to documenting encounters and raising awareness of rumored big cats.

He explained, “I was walking the dog and didn’t assume anything was wrong because the dog was performing normally.”

“I noticed a gigantic black silhouette in the trees, possibly the size of a large dog. I came to a halt to get a better look and could see that it was a large cat.

“I know you’re supposed to keep your calm in these circumstances, so I went away slowly while keeping an eye on it, and it followed me into the woods.

“My dog was completely clueless to the situation; fortunately, I was near the exit and was able to safely escape the park area and return home.

“It was a terrifying experience, and I’ll be walking my dog in residential neighborhoods from now on.

“I felt I was crazy since I didn’t think the UK had huge cats, but then I googled it and found this site, which proved me wrong.”

However, only two weeks prior, another witness claimed to have seen a mysterious creature described as a “large cat” approximately two minutes walk from where Jon claimed to have seen the current incident.

Terry, who requested anonymity, claims he saw a “puma” on Kestrel Road in Heswall at around 2.30 a.m. on Saturday, August 15.

“I heard a cry like cats fighting,” he claimed at the time.

“I noticed a huge cat the size of a German shepherd dog going down the street.

“It was limping on the back left leg,” says the narrator.

