A man was discovered dead days after sending his father a selfie that had frightened him.

A footballer was discovered dead just days after sending a photo from the top of a mountain to his family.

On August 15, Kieran Halliwell was on vacation in Ireland when tragedy struck.

The 35-year-old, who played for Atherton Town FC in Wigan, came to the nation with his family and decided to stay when they returned to Manchester.

According to the Manchester Evening News, Kieran opted to climb Mweelrea Mountain in County Mayo during his prolonged holiday, where he posed for a photo at the peak.

Kieran was shown pointing to a stack of stones that was encircled by low cloud or fog.

At the peak, he texted his father a photograph that would prove to be his last.

After a frenzied search, his body was recovered three days later.

Bernadette Halliwell, Kieran’s distraught sister, said the family immediately feared for his safety after seeing the image.

“My father was terrified since it was really foggy,” she explained.

“He has approximately 40 years of experience working for GMP, so he is well aware of potentially risky circumstances. It would have been the first thing he noticed.

“My father contacted my sister and requested that she continue to message Kieran. He stated that he didn’t feel safe on the mountain and that he wanted to make sure he was okay.”

Kieran’s parents, Mary and Robert Halliwell, returned to Manchester around 7 p.m. on the same day he went missing.

When he stopped replying to their texts, they sensed something was wrong.

“Because we have family in Ireland, one of our relatives went over to see where he left his car,” Bernadette, 30, explained. His automobile was still parked nearby.

“My parents jumped back in the car and went straight to Holyhead to catch the ferry,” says my mother.

“They drove all the way to where he was in Ireland.

“By that moment, they had the search parties out, and they were out all night. They concluded their search at 2 a.m. on the pitch-black mountain.

“On Wednesday afternoon, they discovered him.”

Kieran had previous climbing experience, but had never scaled Mweelrea Mountain.

He was supposed to go on the hike with a relative, but plans changed, so he went alone.

Regrettably, his family believes he misplaced his. “The summary has come to an end.”