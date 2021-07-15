A man was detained after making a derogatory remark about England’s national squad.

After England’s defeat to Italy in the Euro 2020 final, a man from Runcorn was detained on suspicion of delivering a racist social media remark directed towards the team.

Following England’s painful penalty shoot-out loss on Sunday, the players were subjected to racial comments, which drew international condemnation.

After missing penalties in the tense 3-2 shootout loss, Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, and Bukayo Saka were harassed on social media.

A 42-year-old man from Runcorn was detained today, according to Cheshire Police, “as part of an investigation into a racist social media remark that was uploaded following the Euro 2020 final.”

The person was apprehended on Wednesday in connection with the post, which was “directed towards the England football team following their defeat in the final on Sunday,” according to the police.

The police agency has not provided any information on the terminology used, the platform used, or the precise nature of the position.

“The guy was detained on suspicion of exhibiting threatening, abusive, or insulting written material that is intended to stir up racial hate under section 18 of the public order act 1986,” a spokesperson for Cheshire Police said.

He has now been released pending the outcome of the investigation.

“Hate crime in any form is just not acceptable,” said Mark Roberts, Chief Constable of Cheshire Constabulary and NPCC Lead for Football Policing. Following Sunday night’s game, racial abuse directed at our own players was completely unacceptable, and it has shocked and disgusted people all around the country.

“Throughout the competition, the England team has been great role models, carrying themselves with professionalism and dignity.”

“I’m outraged that there are some people out there who believe it’s OK to hurl such abuse at them, or at anyone else,” he said, “and we’re working closely with social media sites to track down those responsible for these totally awful messages.”

“I want to make it plain to anyone considering doing something similar that you cannot hide behind a computer screen or use aliases to mask your identity – we will find you, and you will find us. The summary comes to a close.