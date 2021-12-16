A man was chased through Asda and assaulted in the aisles with a wheel wrench.

Following an argument between a man and a lady, the male was allegedly smacked in the face with a wheel wrench.

Following the assault in Asda on Strand Road at around 4.45pm on Wednesday, December 15, police have said they are asking for information.

Witnesses who were at the store at the time told The Washington Newsday that the man was being “chased” down the aisles.

According to one mom, her son witnessed the abuse and “had a panic attack.”

On foot, the assailant fled the scene from the back of the business.

When emergency responders came, they brought the victim to the hospital for treatment of a facial injury. He has since been released from the military.

Detectives are currently conducting CCTV and witness investigations into the incident, and anyone with information is requested to contact police.

Paul Gillies, a detective inspector, said: “This would have been a horrifying act for anyone to watch, and we are working to discover and prosecute the perpetrator.

“We will not accept such aggression in our communities, so please let us know if you were in Asda on the Strand yesterday and witnessed anything or caught any cell phone film. The information you have could be crucial to our investigations.

“Whether you tell us personally or anonymously through Crimestoppers, we will act on all information.”

Anyone with information or who witnessed the incident is requested to contact @MerPolCC on Twitter or ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’ on Facebook, or phone 101 with reference 21000866639.

You can also contact 101 or Crimestoppers, which can be reached anonymously on 0800 555 111 or through their online form at crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/forms/give-information-anonymously.