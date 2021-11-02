A man was apprehended during a helicopter search for the stab victim, according to the latest information.

In a stabbing incident in Runcorn, a 49-year-old man was gravely injured.

After reports of a man being stabbed near the town’s Beech Road, armed police and the force helicopter were dispatched to the site yesterday (Monday).

The 49-year-old guy was discovered with major injuries to his body at a cottage and was brought to Aintree Hospital, where he is in stable condition.

Officers on the location, with assistance from the National Police Air Service, later discovered a guy who was apprehended at a nearby address.

The 30-year-old male was injured and sent to the hospital. He’s now been detained on charges of affray and assault.

According to a spokesperson for Cheshire Police, “Police were alerted to allegations of a man being stabbed on Beech Road in Runcorn at 5.25 p.m. on Monday (November 1).

“Armed cops and the National Police Action Service (NPAS) were dispatched to the scene.

“Anyone with information should contact Cheshire Constabulary via the force’s website, referencing IML 1122442,” says the statement.

