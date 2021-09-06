A man spits at a woman and strikes a passenger with a rock at a Merseyrail stop, causing commotion.

At the Seaforth & Litherland train station, a guy spat on and assaulted two passengers.

A guy spat at a woman and then struck a man with a rock at Seaforth & Litherland train station, prompting police to issue an appeal for information.

A guy and a lady were involved in an altercation on the platform shortly before midnight on Monday, August 2.

The man spat in the woman’s face, prompting another passenger at the station to intervene.

The man quickly grabbed a rock and began fighting the other passenger, repeatedly beating him in the head with the rock.

The man then fled the railway station after the battle, leaving the attacked male passenger with a major cut and bruising on his head.

In conjunction with the event, the British Transport Police have released a CCTV photograph.

Officers believe the individual in the CCTV photograph may be able to provide them with information that may aid their investigation.

Please contact British Transport Police by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 and stating reference 661 of 02/08/21 if you recognize him or have any information.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously by dialing 0800 555 111.