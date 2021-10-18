A man is in critical condition, his mother despises Halloween, and a boy has been detained.

Good afternoon, here are today’s headlines from The Washington Newsday.

After being assaulted at Liverpool Marina on Friday, a man remains in critical condition in hospital.

On October 15, just before 8 p.m., emergency personnel were called to the site near the Yacht Club after allegations of an attack.

A 70-year-old man was brought to the hospital and is said to be in a ‘serious but stable’ condition.

Click here to read the rest of the story.

In a tunnel accident, a woman died and two men were critically injured.

As October 31st approaches, a woman who “hates Halloween” has written a message to fellow mothers.

The Southport resident pleaded with others not to “vile her.”

“Unpopular opinion but I don’t like Halloween and I don’t want my daughter to celebrate it either,” she commented in a local Facebook group.

Click here to read the rest of the story.

A adolescent boy has been charged with arson after allegedly setting fire to a former church.

At around 5.25pm on Sunday, October 17, Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service responded to a fire at St Mark’s Church on Brook Hey Drive in Kirkby.

While firefighters worked, police were also on the site and roped off a part of Brook Hey Drive.

Click here to read the rest of the story.