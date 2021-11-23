A man in a wheelchair was attacked outside a business in a “cowardly attack.”

Following an argument, a man in a wheelchair was stabbed in the arm.

A verbal confrontation occurred outside The Off Licence near the intersection of Townsend Lane and Lower Breck Road in Anfield at around 8.30 p.m. on Thursday, November 11.

The man then returned and stabbed the 46-year-old victim in the arm while in a wheelchair, before riding away on his bike.

The incident was described as “callous” and “cowardly” by police.

Detectives have released CCTV photographs of a guy who may be able to help them with their investigation into the stabbing and are asking anyone who recognizes him to come forward.

“This is a brutal and cowardly attack on a vulnerable person,” Detective Inspector Ben Dyer said.

“I’m pleading with the individual in these photos, or anyone who knows who he is, to come forward.

“We believe they may have information that is crucial to our ongoing investigations.

“This incident happened on the evening of Thursday, November 11 at the intersection of Townsend Lane and Lower Breck Road, so if you were in the area at the time and witnessed anything, please let us know.”

Anyone with information on this incident should contact @MerPolCC on Twitter or ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’ on Facebook, using the reference number 21000707545.

You can also offer information anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or filling out an online form at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/forms/give-information-anonymously.

