A man from Kirkdale has been arrested for a variety of offenses, including theft and assault.

Merseyside Police in South Sefton arrested a man for a series of offences in the Kirkdale area on Thursday night (November 25) as part of Operation Pelican.

Theft of a motor vehicle, possession of cannabis with the intent to provide, assault of an emergency services worker, and driving while disqualified were among the charges.

Officers discovered a stolen Yamaha motorcycle during the arrest (pictured below).

Operation Pelican, according to the force, is an ongoing campaign that began in 2017 to tackle the drug trade and gang violence in Bootle, Netherton, Litherland, and the adjacent areas.

People are encouraged to ring 999 in an emergency or contact police on the 101 non-emergency line if they have any questions.