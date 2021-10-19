A malignant tumor shattered the musician’s jaw, necessitating emergency surgery.

After a malignant tumor fractured his jaw, a country and western performer had to undergo emergency surgery.

Stan Matthews, 79, was referred to Aintree Hospital in the beginning of 2020 following a ‘golf ball sized’ tumor on his neck.

He was told he would need surgery after being referred to the Maxillofacial unit because the cancer had spread to the bone.

However, the tumor shattered the ex-RAF police officer’s jaw, forcing him to undergo emergency surgery before the operation could take place.

The 79-year-old had a 14-hour procedure to remove the tumor and reconstruct his broken jaw.

Professor Simon Rogers, a consultant maxillofacial surgeon, operated on him, removing a piece of bone from Stan’s leg, reshaping it, and replacing the shattered bone in his jaw.

Stan, a native of Manchester, began playing the bass guitar at the age of 14 and learned his craft in working men’s clubs.

Before completing his military service in 1971, he played in a variety of bands all across the world during his time in the RAF.

In the 1970s, he continued to tour air bases as an entertainer and musician before working at Tiffany’s nightclub in Liverpool with a band named Sunset Boulevard.

Stan has resided in Liverpool since then and describes himself as an adopted Liverpudlian.

Stan and his band, the Chelwood County Country Music Band, are throwing a country music charity night, with revenues from ticket sales and a raffle going directly to the Liverpool Trust, to thank those who cared for him at Liverpool University Hospitals.

Stan expressed himself as follows: “Professor Rogers performed admirably. I was then cared for for 10 days at the Sefton Suite at Aintree until I was well enough to return home.

“I can’t thank the physicians and nurses at Aintree enough, therefore I felt obligated to repay them.

“Because I’m a musician and lead a band, I talked to the other members and we decided to put on a show to benefit the Trust.”

On November 27, the Chelwood County Country Music Band will present a country music fundraiser night at the Metal. “The summary has come to an end.”