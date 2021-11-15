A major Alzheimer’s breakthrough has been made with the discovery of a jab that can minimize memory loss in a new trial.

A novel treatment for Alzheimer’s disease has been discovered thanks to a scientific investigation.

Experiments on mice have revealed that an antibody-based therapy and a protein-based vaccine can help alleviate illness symptoms.

Instead of focusing on the amyloid beta protein in plaques in the brain, which is frequently associated with Alzheimer’s disease, both products target a very toxic protein in the brain.

The project is a collaboration between British and German experts with the LifeArc medical research organisation.

“In clinical trials, none of them succeeded,” stated Professor Thomas Bayer of the University Medical Centre Gottingen.