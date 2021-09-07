A major adjustment to the gym is made by a boxing coach who was close to death.

After requiring all of his customers to take a test before exercising, a boxing club owner who nearly died from coronavirus has defended himself against “covid facebook specialists.”

Michael Allen confesses that in the early days of the pandemic, he was skeptical of media coverage because he didn’t know anyone who had been infected.

However, the 47-year-old had a harsh reality check when he was hospitalized with covid in June 2020, and saw firsthand the full horror of the pandemic.

Michael, the proprietor of the 12 Quays Boxing Gym in Wallasey, has now implemented a regulation requiring all of his clients to undergo a fast lateral flow test prior to training sessions.

On Facebook, the decision was panned, with some commenters speculating on spurious conspiracy theories such as lateral flow testing causing cancer and others comparing it to “forced vaccinations.”

“We have had a few positive instances in our gym in the previous several weeks and I don’t want to take any chances,” Michael said to The Washington Newsday.

“It’s not like Total Fitness, where consumers might use a rowing machine or a treadmill. It’s a boxing gym.

“They all mix at a boxing gym, sharing mats, punching bags, and hitting each other in the ring. It’s a sport with a lot of contact.

“Now people are saying to me, ‘How can you expect healthy people to complete a test?’ It’s not for my own comfort; it’s to ensure that the kids in my gym don’t bring covid home to their mothers and fathers.”

Michael said his gym recently hosted a boxing performance with roughly 50 people, and he feels it’s crucial to his clients that the illness doesn’t spread.

“When I informed everyone in the gym they’d have to take a test, not one person made a face, and nobody grumbled because they all enjoy coming in,” he said.

“At first, I didn’t believe in covid. I wasn’t a conspiracy theorist, but I didn’t know anyone who believed it. That’s how I was raised, and how a lot of other people were raised – if.” “The summary comes to an end.”