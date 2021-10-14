A Liverpool teacher is in the running for a $1 million global prize.

A Liverpool teacher has advanced to the final ten of a global teacher competition with a $1 million prize.

David Swanston, 34, is a finalist for the Varkey Foundation Global Teacher Prize. He teaches at St Vincent’s School in West Derby.

Every year, a global competition with a $1 million prize is held to honor an excellent teacher who has made a significant contribution to their field.

Thieves stole into a woman’s home while her children slept, leaving her horrified.

According to the BBC, Mr Swanston has made it to the final shortlist after receiving 8,000 nominations from 121 countries.

He is presently the school’s vice principal for children with sensory impairments after teaching a variety of topics at St Vincent’s, including geography, art, and physical education.

Mr Swanston is claimed to be “shocked and humbled” to have reached the final ten of the coveted tournament.

Mr Swanston grew up in Scotland and has dealt with children with vision impairments for over a decade.

He worked as a PE teacher around the city after completing a BA in Secondary Physical Education at Liverpool John Moores University.

Following a placement at St Vincent’s School, he discovered that kids with visual impairment are more likely to be unemployed and have less friends than their sighted counterparts.

He was invited to join the school’s Senior Leadership Team to develop project-based learning and enriched curriculum ideas after several years of building the physical education curriculum, and he was appointed Deputy Principal in 2020.

He is currently working on the creation of blind rugby by modeling game play and constructing ball prototypes utilizing texturing and electronics.

If he wins the Global Teacher Prize, David plans to donate the money to the adjacent Alder Hey Children’s Hospital to enhance physical exercise, horticulture, and wellbeing programs.

He would also work to promote inclusive ice hockey and blind hockey in the United Kingdom.

The winner of the Global Teacher Prize will be announced on November 10 at Unesco’s headquarters in Paris in a virtual ceremony.