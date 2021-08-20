A Liverpool restaurant has issued a warning to customers about a bogus account that is requesting bank account information.

Customers at a Liverpool restaurant have been informed about a bogus account created in their name.

Crazy Pedro’s on Parr Street, which first opened in 2017, is known for its unusual pizza toppings such Creme Eggs and glitter.

This week, the restaurant took to Instagram to alert its fans about a page that uses its name and encourages them to enter a competition that needs entering your bank information.

Crazy Pedro’s shared a screenshot of an Instagram account called “@crazypedrop.official” and wrote: “Another one… Don’t pay attention to or reply to these jerks! @crazypedrop.official

“It would be wonderful if everyone could report so we could all drink in peace in the real Crazy Pedro’s.”

Instagram

In a subsequent post, the team uploaded a graphic announcing that someone had been chosen as the winner of a Crazy Pedro’s competition and that they would need to enter credit card information to advance to the next level.

Crazy Pedro’s captioned the photo, “SORRY FOR ALL THE SPAM – DO NOT INPUT CARD DETAILS ON ANY LINKS SENT BY ANYONE.”

“Scammers are posing as cool as us and claiming that they are the lucky winners!

“Please get in touch with us personally if you have!”

“Warning,” the restaurant stated on their Instagram story with the same photograph. Do not enter your credit card information.”

Crazy Pedro’s is open Monday through Friday from 12pm to 10pm and Saturday and Sunday from 11am to 10pm on Parr Street.