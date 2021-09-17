A Liverpool attraction has been awarded one of the UK’s “best value for money” attractions.

Liverpool has attractions to suit all tastes and budgets, and now one of the city’s landmarks has been awarded one of the greatest value for money in the UK.

Residents and visitors to Liverpool can spend hours exploring everything the city has to offer, from Beatles tours and ferries across the Mersey to museums, parks, and street art.

The beauty of Liverpool is that you may spend as little or as much money as you choose, with a wide range of free and low-cost activities to choose from, as well as more expensive ticketed events.

Even if you reside in Liverpool, there are 24 things about the city that will astound you.

One of the city’s most recognized attractions has now made it into the top ten of a list that lists the greatest value for money attractions in the UK.

The National Railway Museum in York is at the top of the list, which also includes Arthur’s Seat in Edinburgh and the National Gallery in London. The ranking was compiled using TripAdvisor data.

The Albert Dock in Liverpool is ranked sixth on the list, and visitors can explore and enjoy it without spending any money. In 19th century Liverpool, the historic area was known for being at the center of global trade.

The property is now a mix of old and new, with its marine heritage clearly visible. The Albert Dock is home to the Tate Liverpool and The Beatles Story museums, as well as bars, restaurants, cafes, and stores.

What is your favorite Liverpool attraction? Let us know what you think in the comments area.

MrQ’s top attractions that offer the best value for money are:

The National Railway Museum is located in Washington, D.C. The National Gallery’s Arthur’s Seat Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum is a museum and gallery in Glasgow, Scotland. Liverpool’s Royal Albert Dock and St James’ Park The British Museum is a cultural institution in the United Kingdom. Scotland’s National Museum The Victoria and Albert Museum is a museum in London. Natural History Museum in Edinburgh’s Old Town Hyde Park Borough Market