A little-known restaurant in north Liverpool has risen to the top of TripAdvisor.

NOSO, a location serving Latin food with a twist, is presently the number one restaurant in Liverpool on TripAdvisor.

NOSO, which debuted in July 2020, is a monument to the beginnings of founders Jean D’Amico and Miguel Pereirais in South America’s most northern country.

Diners have been quick to leave reviews of Noso on TripAdvisor, propelling it to the top of the list, outranking hundreds of other restaurants in the city.

Three Italian eateries in Liverpool’s city core have been declared the “best.”

“I heard about NOSO and knew I had to go because I had lived in Venezuela,” one customer stated. Although I reside on the opposite side of the Mersey, I would not hesitate to return. Everything we ordered was fantastic, and my son and his wife both agreed that the chicken wings were some of the best they’d ever tasted.

“Everything was just as I remembered it, and the on-site cheese is fantastic!” We were too full to order the black beans, so we will have to return! Really great cuisine at a reasonable price!”

“Food was wonderful, with just enough variety on the menu, and the guy who ran the establishment was incredibly friendly and passionate about his food and culture,” a second said. We’re looking forward to coming back for more.”

“What a find!” exclaimed another. Snack food from Latin America that tastes delicious and authentic. It was a hit with everyone. The wings were delicious…and a little hot. Great empanadas, great crispy sweet potato fries, and delicious plantain with cheese. We’d come back here without a doubt.”

Instagram

“After moving to the region, we wanted to locate new places that had wonderful food, and when we found Noso, we didn’t look back!” said a fourth. The cuisine is fantastic!! There are a plethora of wonderful options that will take you right to Venezuela.

“The staff is warm and friendly, and they couldn’t be more helpful. We will tell everyone we know about NOSO, and we can’t wait to come back for more!”

NOSO is located at 215 Longmoor Ln, Liverpool, L9 0ED, and is open daily from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.