A ‘legend’ who owned a high-street shop for over 50 years has passed away.

A “Southport legend” who maintained a shop in the town’s centre for more than 50 years has been honored.

In 1967, Jack Kelly founded Kelly’s Electrical on Wesley Street.

The shop has grown well-known, and Jack ran it until September 2020, when he resigned.

“It is with tremendous sadness that we announce the demise of our dear Grandad, Jack Kelly,” his family wrote on Facebook.

“He’s a Southport legend, known for his huge personality and generous heart.

“As many of you are aware, he spent his retirement down Wesley Street, where, instead of serving clients, he would enjoy popping down every day and eating lunch with us outside Walkers.

“Things will never be the same again, and as much as he would like his beloved shop to reopen tomorrow, we need time to adjust to life without him, therefore we will remain closed until further notice.”

Mr Kelly has received tributes from all over the world, with many people recalling how helpful he was.

“So sorry to hear about Jack, what a nice man,” Chloe Simms, who owns a baby store on Wesley Street, said. Without him, the street will never be the same.”

“A true Southport legend,” wrote Dave Turley. He’s a pretty kind guy. Jack, rest in peace. At this terrible time, I’m thinking of his entire family.”

“Oh terribly sad,” Andy Sutcliffe murmured. For years, J A Kelly was the man to go to for anything electrical; if he didn’t have it, you didn’t need it.”

“When I had my shop along Wesley Street, he was always very courteous to me,” Lynn Taylor-Lack commented. For him, nothing was too much difficulty. Without him, the street will be a different place. “Thinking of all of you.”