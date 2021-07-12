A knifeman wearing a medical mask terrorizes shop employees and demands money.

Detectives are looking into two violent robberies in which a knife-wielding bandit wore a blue medical facemask and threatened employees before fleeing with cash on both occasions.

A thief entered the gas station on Thomas Jones Way off Bridgewater Expressway in Runcorn at 11.45 p.m. on Saturday, made threats, demanded the personnel open the till, and then left with cash.

A thief with a knife came into the Spar shop in Palacefields, Runcorn, at 6.40pm yesterday, threatened staff with a weapon, and left with cash.

The suspect was described as a white man, roughly 6ft tall and slender, in both incidents.

The robber was dressed in dark clothing and wore a blue surgical face mask at the petrol station, while at the Spar in Palacefields, he was dressed in a hoody, tracksuit bottoms, trainers, and a blue surgical face mask.

Officers are continuing their investigation and would like to hear from anyone who has any information that could help them.

“These events are certainly worrisome, and we are committed to doing everything we can to trace the people responsible,” said Detective Constable Maurizio Lucchesi of the Runcorn Local Policing Unit.

“At this moment, we’re keeping an open mind about whether the two occurrences are connected, and as part of our investigation, we’d like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time of the incidents who believes they may have witnessed something that could help us with our investigations.

“The same is true for anyone with any CCTV or dashcam footage that could help us in our investigation.”

Anyone with information can phone Cheshire police on 101 and reference IML 1034298, or submit details online at cheshire.police.uk.

Information can also be anonymously reported by calling Crimestoppers at 0800 555 111.