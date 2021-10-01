A hotel visitor claims that despite paying for the nicest suite, he slept in a “waterlogged cesspit.”

A ‘furious’ guy said he was dumped in a ‘waterlogged cesspit’ after booking a hotel suite.

Tim Millea chose the Adelphi hotel after seeing a suite on the Britannia website that he thought was “quite nice.”

However, when he got at the hotel, he claimed that there had been a mix-up with his room and that it had a “poor odor.”

On Sunday, August 29, the 54-year-old was visiting Liverpool with his mother for The Beatles Convention.

He claimed he wanted to ‘surprise’ his 83-year-old mother with a big twin room suite, but instead received a smaller four poster room with only one bed.

Tim claims he was informed the hotel was full when he protested to the front desk.

However, he claims that personnel told him that a second bed could be brought into the room instead.

Tim described the encounter as “dehumanizing,” saying, “As soon as I opened the door, there was a horrible scent.” It didn’t smell like sewage, nor did it smell like mold or musk.

“The windows in both the bedroom and the bathroom had been left wide open with the curtains billowing.

“When I removed my shoes, I immediately noticed the source: the entire carpet was soaked.

“The carpet would have squelched between my toes if it hadn’t been so thin.

“After that, I cleansed my feet, and we both kept our shoes on.” The stink was unbearable.

“Commercial carpet cleaners leave a carpet that is dry to the touch and smells fresh. The room was inappropriate for usage in that state. However, there were no other options.”

Staff delivered a bed to Tim’s room as promised, but he complained that it was a “uncomfortable” folding bed.

“The wire mesh of the mattress biting into my flesh at all contact points made the folding bed uncomfortably uncomfortable,” he continued.

“I shifted to the sofa to sleep. This was also incredibly uncomfortable for me because I’m 6’4′ and the sofa was synthetic leather.

“I alternated between the two for a few hours. I would have preferred to sleep on the floor if it hadn’t been wet.”

Tim stated that the photographs he shot of the. “The summary has come to an end.”