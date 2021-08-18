A handgun was discovered in the house, and the woman was arrested.

Police in Merseyside have seized a firearm from a home.

Following a warrant, officers entered a house on Cassino Road in Huyton and recovered the weapon around 11.15 p.m. on Tuesday, August 17.

A 44-year-old woman was arrested and escorted to a police station for questioning on suspicion of possessing a handgun.

This is the second pistol confiscated by police in the previous 24 hours, following the discovery of a revolver at a home in West Derby.

Two males were arrested after the finding in a property on Bonsall Road.

The 54-year-old male and the 43-year-old man, both from West Derby, were arrested and questioned.

Officers will now send both guns to be forensically examined to see if they were used in any previous shootings.

After shots were fired on Hillside Road in Huyton on Monday night, Chief Inspector Matt Smith understands the community’s concern.

“Another firearm removed off the streets is nice to see, and we will be making enquiries to determine if this weapon has been used in any instances as a priority,” said Detective Chief Inspector Matt Smith of Merseyside police weapons investigation team.

“We understand the community’s concern following the shooting in Huyton on Monday, and actions like these demonstrate our commitment to removing all deadly weapons from the streets that can inflict fear, harm, and devastation.

“We’ve seen shootings, robberies, and other heinous crimes involving such items, so it’s critical that we know where they’re being kept before they’re used.

“Come forward directly or anonymously if you have any concerns about firearms, narcotics, or other illegal goods being stored, transported, or used.

“We’ll utilize all available authorities to make our communities safer places to live, work, and visit, and we’ll do so in collaboration with all of our Knowsley partners.”