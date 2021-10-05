A grant has been awarded to Liverpool County FA for the construction of a new 3G pitch.

The Premier League, The FA, and the Government’s Football Foundation have awarded a grant to Liverpool County FA (LCFA) Sefton to build a new full-size community 3G Artificial Grass Pitch (AGP), changing facilities, and improvements to the existing building and infrastructure at the community football hub on Drummond Road in Thornton.

The Football Foundation is the UK’s largest sports charity, and its mission is to improve everyone’s football experience by advocating for equal access to high-quality facilities.

The project will deliver one of the first full-size 3G AGPs in Sefton, as well as state-of-the-art sport and community facilities for grassroots clubs and leagues, sports groups, and local community organisations, thanks to additional funding provided by The FA and a loan provided by Sporting Capital.

The LCFA Sefton, in collaboration with the Football Foundation and local grassroots clubs and leagues, was able to win a £1.273 million grant for the project. The FA and Sporting Capital have also contributed £209,000 and £100,000 to the project, respectively.

Work is set to begin w/c September 27, 2021, following planning permission earlier this year.

“This investment is wonderful news for Liverpool County FA, grassroots football, and the local community,” said Daniel Green, Chief Executive Officer of Liverpool County FA.

“Like sport and physical activity in general, grassroots football makes individuals happier and healthier. It has the same effect in local communities, providing life-changing, long-term advantages with enormous economic and social value.

“Over the years, the site has lacked investment, but we’re determined to investing in better and safer places that support our business while also benefiting the local community and grassroots football.

“We will be able to collaborate with local partners and community organizations to expand playing possibilities, provide high-quality education and CPD, boost employability chances, and improve health and wellbeing as a result of the funding secured.”

“This funding allocation to LCFA Sefton CIC towards creating a new full size 3G AGP, changing facilities, and wider rehabilitation is wonderful news for the local community,” said Robert Sullivan, Chief Executive of the Football Foundation.

“It will make it easier for individuals to play our national game locally, allowing them to reap the many benefits of football for their physical and emotional health. That is the reason.” “The summary comes to an end.”