A garden designer teaches how to make a lovely landscape out of old concrete, paving slabs, and bad soil.

If you’ve ever given your garden a makeover, you’ll understand how inconvenient it is to haul concrete, rubble, broken bricks, and even poor soil to the dump, and how expensive it may be.

It’s a dilemma garden designer Amanda Grimes has experienced before, and it’s what inspired Punk Rockery, her unorthodox show garden in the Get Started Gardens category at this year’s RHS Hampton Court Palace Garden Festival, which is geared at beginner gardeners.

She creates a vision of beauty out of all the waste goods typically removed from gardens, such as concrete, old paving, and broken masonry.

“It arose from my post-lockdown experience, when everyone wants work done but doesn’t know how much it will cost. “All of the tools that go into city gardens have to go through the home, while the things they already have in their garden has to come out, which can be a major burden for people due to the cost of removal,” adds Grimes.

“Contractors are hard to come by right now, and boulders and hard landscaping supplies, as well as plants, are in short supply,” she notes. “It was a case of reacting to it and making the best of what you had to save money and save the environment.”

Here’s Grimes’ suggestion, based on ideas from her upcoming display garden, on how to make use of the garden items you wish to get rid of…

What should I do with…

Slabs for paving

“The concrete paving slabs in my demonstration garden are leftovers from a side walk we’d planned to install. I’ve saved paving slabs that were supposed to be thrown away and will be broken up and utilized as a crazy paving seating area and the edge of a scree garden.”

Chamomile is an easy plant to grow in the craziness of the paving. Drought-tolerant scleranthus and sagina are also good, Grimes says, and produce gorgeous green mounds that extend through the paving.

Concrete clumps

“I have concrete chunks from a friend’s garden that I’m getting rid of. (This is a brief piece.)