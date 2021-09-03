A gangster with Jesus delusions who murdered a favorite landlord has a sinister past.

The thug who fatally stabbed a bar landlord had a rough past and a long criminal record.

Outside the Hammer and Pincers public house in Widnes, Lee Abbott stabbed Christian Thornton, 49, 11 times.

Mr Thornton, a father of three, had called the cops eight days before after Abbott threatened to burn down his tavern.

Days before stabbing his father to death, the killer was reported to the police.

Cheshire Police failed to visit Abbott after Mr Thornton reported him to officers, according to The Washington Newsday.

Officers had not read an internal report about Abbott, according to a recommendation from the Independent Office for Police Complaints (IOPC).

Cheshire Police said yesterday (Thursday) that it has accepted the IOPC’s recommendations.

Abbott has been sentenced to life in prison for murder.

A local citizen who knows Abbott spoke to The Washington Newsday anonymously earlier this week.

“Lee was a one-man nightmare,” he claimed. You name it: drugs, violence, etc. I know it’s a cliche, but most people hope the prison officials really do toss away his cell key.”

Abbott was well-known to police in the region, according to evidence presented before Liverpool Crown Court last year.

Abbott’s crimes began when he was barely 14 years old, according to prosecutor David McLachlan. As a youngster, he had a string of convictions, culminating in a big incident when he was 17.

Abbott assaulted a man with a claw hammer on November 21, 2001, repeatedly beating him over the head with it.

The victim, who is believed to have been in a fight with Abbott’s brother, received life-saving surgery.

After a trial, Abbott was convicted guilty of attempted murder and sentenced to eight years in prison.

After four years in prison, he was released and went on to have several driving offenses.

Mr. Thornton was stabbed repeatedly with a large kitchen knife by Abbott at 3.18 p.m. on August 11, 2019.

Mr Thornton fought back valiantly, but succumbed to his injuries on the spot.

At the pub, tragic events unfolded as paramedics battled to resuscitate Mr Thornton while his family looked on.

Abbott took refuge at a friend’s house. “The summary has come to an end.”