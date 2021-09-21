A gang of teenagers terrorizes children by committing a series of robberies.

Three bikes were stolen from a group of young people in Southport by a gang of teenagers.

On the evening of Sunday, September 5, robberies and attempted robberies occurred in the Eastbank Street area of Southport.

Two 14-year-old lads, one from Bootle and the other from Liverpool, were arrested on suspicion of the attacks in which three motorcycles were stolen.

A man earning £100,000 a year stole more than £250,000 and sent it to a friend.

Although no injuries were reported, the incident left the victims disturbed.

The two lads were later released on bond, and the three motorcycles were returned to their owners.

Detectives looking into the incidents have released CCTV photographs of a guy they believe has knowledge that will help them solve the case.

They’re also asking for anyone with information or who recognizes the man in the photo to contact them.

“We’d like to speak to the person shown as he may have critical information to assist our investigation,” Detective Inspector Paul Gillies said.

“While we were able to make two quick arrests as a result of these thefts, our investigations are still ongoing, and we’d like to hear from anyone who recognizes the individual shown.

“Similarly, if you were in the Eastbank Road area on Sunday, September 5th, and observed anything or anything unusual, please contact us because the information you have could be crucial to our investigations.”

Please contact @MerPolCC, 101, mentioning ref. 21000618642 if you have any information about this event. Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 or filling out their online form at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/give-information-online/.