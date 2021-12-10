A full Christmas dinner is available for £6 per person at Iceland.

Christmas only comes once a year, which some people think is a good thing.

With the cost of gifts, food and drink, and even house upgrades prior to the big day, December 25 can blow a hole in even the most well-funded budgets.

And, as the food business grapples with rising energy costs and labor shortages, this year’s prices are even higher.

Iceland has created a Christmas feast for just £6.01 per person with this in mind.

The turkey with all the fixings, as well as a Christmas pudding and a bottle of bubbly, cost £24.04 for a family of four.

The following items make up the festive spread:

Iceland 1.15kg turkey breast with bacon (£10) Iceland 900g Brussels Sprouts (£1.00) Iceland Florets de Cauliflower (1,800g) Bisto Gravy Granules (£1, 190g) Bisto Gravy Granules (£1, 190g) Bisto Gravy Granule Whole Cranberry Sauce (£1, 250g) from Ocean Spray Roast Potatoes from Iceland (£1, 907g) Iceland Carrots (880g, £0.79) Iceland Christmas Pudding (400g, £2.25) Prosecco Frizzante Onbrina (£6, 75cl) There are also other packages available, which can be purchased both online and in-store at Iceland and The Food Warehouse.