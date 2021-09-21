A frustrated man has devised a remedy for his hometown’s moaners.

People in one Merseyside town have been ordered to “move out” if they don’t like their neighborhood.

One man in Southport has had enough of people in the town “moaning” about it.

“Why certain individuals slate Southport so badly in some of the comments I see on here stuns me,” he wrote in a Facebook group.

“We are quite fortunate to live in Southport. I was born and raised in this town.

“Every high street in the country [not just Southport]is struggling.

“Southport attracts tens of thousands of tourists who go from other parts of the country where there is little to do.

“We have plenty of attractions for families, like lovely parks, Pleasureland, our coastline, stunning buildings, historic villages, and so on.

“Anyone who lives here and is unhappy about it should leave instead of complaining.

“I adore our community.”

People have been quick to reply to the post, which has received hundreds of likes and comments.

Some people made comparisons between Southport and other sections of the country.

“Southport is my home town, and since relocating to Essex eight years ago… being near London is fantastic, but they don’t realize the two and a half [hours]it takes to go to the center, or how pricey it is,” one man remarked.

“Sometimes you don’t realize what you’ve got until you’ve lost it.”

“I’ve travelled all across the UK as a part-time long-distance wagon driver for over 40 years, and believe me, Southport is drop dead gorgeous,” another said.

“I’ve lived all over, and Southport is a very attractive town,” a third observed. Just leave if you can’t be nice.”

Others disagreed, claiming that there was opportunity for improvement.

“I agree, but we must ensure that things do not deteriorate further, restore our lovely structures, and retain what we have,” one woman wrote. It is to be treasured.”

“But, it could be so much better!” said one man.

“I’m sure our Victorian town planners are spinning in their graves right now.”