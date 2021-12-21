A fresh Lottery grant has been awarded to a Liverpool amputee charity.

A Liverpool-based charity that helps amputees and their caregivers is celebrating today after receiving a grant from the National Lottery Community Fund worth over £40,000.

For its Caring Communities project, Amputees and Carers Support in Liverpool (ACSIL) earned nearly £40,000.

Amputees, their caregivers, and family members can benefit from the project’s services, which include a 24/7 helpline, equipment, and activities to improve physical and mental well-being.

The money will help the organization continue to help vulnerable people, many of whom are elderly, by providing activities that will help them feel less isolated and lonely.

After her son’s rare’mermaid birth,’ the new mother is stunned.

Peter Walthew, the charity’s Treasurer, joined the organization 11 years ago after having both legs amputated below the knee. Peter became despondent as a result of the life-changing treatments, and he became estranged from his wife and primary caregiver, Theresa, who now volunteers at the organization.

“I don’t know what I would have done without Acsil’s aid,” Peter told The Washington Newsday.

“The assistance they provided got me through some pretty terrible days,” he continued. I was given a new lease of life when I first met members of the group.

“At the charity, I saw folks who had entirely lost both of their legs. ‘How fortunate am I?’ I asked my wife. because their situations were far more horrible than mine, and how happy they were was astonishing.

“It changed my life; I was a different person from that day on.”

Since a group of amputees came together to start ACSIL 16 years ago, the charity has grown from strength to strength.

More than 250 members, including relatives and carers, receive assistance. They help folks ranging in age from their twenties to World War II veterans in their nineties.

They are headquartered in Everton’s Breckfield Centre, where they offer a drop-in service as well as one-on-one lessons.

A small lunch and drinks are served at weekly gatherings on Wednesdays, where they play bingo, games, and undertake chair-based exercises.

“This funding means so much to so many individuals,” Peter added. We get a lot of calls from folks who are looking for help but don’t know where to look. “The summary comes to an end.”