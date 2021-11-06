A former Liverpool FC prospect has been arrested in a worldwide drug sting.

As part of the penetration of the EncroChat phone network, a Merseyside man who had played for Liverpool FC’s junior team has been charged with narcotics offenses.

Jamie Cassidy, 43, was a member of Liverpool’s youth system in the 1990s and has been charged with conspiracy to provide class A drugs and money laundering.

In 1996, barely a week after the memorable ‘Spice Boys’ FA Cup final at Wembley, Cassidy helped the Reds win the FA Youth Cup.

In a two-legged final, the Reds faced West Ham, and Cassidy was pitted against some of the best young players in the country, including Frank Lampard and Rio Ferdinand.

Future first-team stars like Michael Owen and Jamie Carragher were part of the Liverpool junior team.

In December 1996, Cassidy, a box-to-box midfielder, was picked as one of five subs for a Liverpool home game against Sheffield Wednesday.

Cassidy, a popular and skilled player at the club, was also selected for the England Youth Team. After a string of serious injuries, he was released from Liverpool.

He joined Cambridge United and finished his playing career with Burscough in West Lancashire.

Cassidy, of Knowsley Lane, was apprehended by Greater Manchester Police during Operation Embossed last year.

Jonathan Cassidy of Aintree’s Whitewood Park and Joshua Avis of Hightown’s Alton Close were also arrested, as was Nasar Ahmed of Bury’s Moreton Drive.

Drug and money laundering charges were later filed against the four individuals.

The allegations are part of an international investigation into the usage of encrypted EncroChat phones, according to police.

A joint investigation by French and Dutch police hacked the EncroChat network 15 months ago.

According to The Washington Newsday, a police spokesman said: “Jonathon Cassidy (04/04/1973), Jamie Cassidy (21/11/1977), Nasar Ahmed (18/08/1972), and Joshua Avis (22/04/1985) have all been charged in connection with the takedown of the encrypted communications service Encrochat, which is part of the UK-wide Operation Venetic.

“Conspiracy to import class A narcotics (fraudulent evasion of a prohibition) has been filed against both Jonathan Cassidy and Nasar Ahmed.”

