A forgotten Mersey seaman whose WWII transmission boosted morale.

Following the evening news on October 5, 1941, the dulcet and eloquent tones emerging from wireless radios across Britain did not originate from the mouth of an educated man.

In fact, they came from a Wirral sailor who lacked both “schooling and money,” as journalist Douglas Reed put it.

However, the comments of Frank Geoffrey Laskier of Wallasey, appearing on the BBC’s Postscript show, seized the British consciousness and transformed this wayward seaman into a wartime hero.

Frank’s story became a bold and down-to-earth picture of wartime life for the typical sailor, giving this Scouse lad a voice for the common man, after he lost his leg when his Merchant Navy vessel was shot down by a German destroyer in 1941.

This is the narrative of Frank, a would-be writer and seaman who rose from humble beginnings to become a war hero, vilified by the public and praised by his peers.

Masefield’s adoring boy

Frank Geoffrey Laskier was born in 1912 to a working-class family on the Wirral’s bustling wharves’ eaves.

Frank’s sole actual home while on land was his parents’ house at 57 Egerton Street in Wallasey, as he spent the majority of his time at sea.

Frank’s early years were characterized by his enthusiasm for literature, the sea, and his best pals, Charlie, George, and Billie, whom he would later discuss passionately in his first Postscript broadcast.

The aspiring sailor admired the works of John Masefield and Joseph Conrad, both of whom had written extensively about the sea, and he seemed to have a romantic picture of the sea.

His mother, whose identity was never revealed, subsequently told the Liverpool The Washington Newsday that her son spent most of his boyhood on the Liverpool sands fishing and playing with toy ships.

Frank began working with his father at the age of 17 but soon moved on, obtaining a position as an assistant cook onboard a ship, satisfying his mother’s “huge wish” to travel to sea.

This information can be gleaned from reports submitted to the Liverpool The Washington Newsday,