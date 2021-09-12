A football fan was attacked when he urged him to cease blocking the screen’s view.

After the victim requested him to quit blocking the TV during one of England’s Euro 2020 games, a man stabbed him in the hotel restrooms.

Despite appearing to have been friendly with the victim during a brief altercation, Plumb Hysa, 30, of Bootle, Merseyside, knifed him.

On July 3, the victim and his pals were at the Mill Hotel in Chester for a stag party, where they were watching England’s quarter-final match versus Ukraine.

A simple blunder by a dopey dealer resulted in a massive cannabis haul for the cops.

Hysa was requested and encouraged to relocate as he was blocking the TV at 7:53pm, shortly before the match began, according to CCTV evidence.

He accepted, according to the court, and everything appeared to be cordial, with Hysa even walking over to hug and take photographs with the victim while they applauded England’s four goals.

During the match, though, the thug armed himself with a steak knife, which he concealed under his baseball cap before moving to his pant belt.

The victim then draped an England flag over Hysa, and the two were seen laughing and hugging each other as they proceeded to the bathroom.

The “atmosphere altered” at the urinals before it “kicked off out of nowhere” and Hysa “ferociously” stabbed his victim three times.

When Hysa and the victim went to the urinals, a witness who had been at the hotel with his wife had gone to the lavatory around the same time and was in a cubicle.

He overheard the two talking before hearing the victim say, “Put that knife down,” before exclaiming, “He stabbed me.”

The witness exited the cubicle and contacted a member of staff, who then alerted the hotel manager, who then summoned the cops.

After being struck in the face by the victim’s companion, police arrived and Hysa was left semi-conscious during his arrest.

The victim was rushed to the critical care unit for treatment of life-threatening injuries, and he required emergency surgery after one of the wounds punctured the victim’s small bowel, causing internal bleeding, while another cut just missed his heart.

Hysa later admitted to wounding with the intent to kill. “The summary has come to an end.”