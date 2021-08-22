A fire that ravaged a nightclub building obliterated decades of history.

When the landmark Kingsway in Southport burned down 11 years ago, hundreds of people flocked around in dismay.

For centuries, the former nightclub and casino had been a favorite among the town’s residents.

People traveled from all over the world to see big-name pop singers like The Beatles, Sir Tom Jones, and Cilla Black throughout the 1960s.

On Monday, September 6, 2010, however, residents of Southport were stunned when over 50 firefighters battled 80-foot flames that devoured the structure.

Just before 8 p.m., seven fire engines and two aerial units were dispatched to the scene on The Promenade.

Before the historic nightclub, also known as Bliss and Astoria, closed its doors for the last time in 2006, they utilized high-pressure hoses to put out fires that swept all three levels.

Firefighters from 17 fire stations across Merseyside battled the blaze for more than 15 hours in an attempt to save the historic structure.

“I went to the Kingsway in 20 minutes and stayed there for five hours,” said station manager Ian Crichton.

“It was a really well-developed fire covering three floors,” he said. By the time we arrived, it had already become well-established.

“Obviously, given the level of the destruction we were seeing, encircling and safeguarding the surrounding public and properties was a top priority.”

“We knew the building was going to collapse owing to the degree of the damage,” he continued.

“Going in would have been way too risky. To keep a safe distance, we deployed two specialized aerial equipment.

“Throughout the incident, the responding staff worked really hard and efficiently.”

The flames were not put out by torrential rain, and bystanders hundreds of feet away could feel the heat.

Despite the dangers, a large number of locals drove into the resort to see the demise of a significant landmark.

“We observed flames pouring out of one window at about 7.45pm and contacted the fire brigade,” Mark Wright, bar manager of the adjoining Clifton Hotel, recalled at the time.

“A lot of people are watching from,” he remarked.

