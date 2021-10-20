A dog with a ‘bacteria-infested’ mouth kills a man and leaves another with severed legs.

After being bitten by a dog, a guy died and his brother-in-law had his legs amputated.

The dog’s mouth was infected with germs.

According to WalesOnline, a devastated sister detailed how the dog, described as a “huge softie,” murdered her brother and left her husband needing amputation after only a nip.

Pauline Day, 62, said her brother spent £1,500 on a Japanese Akita named Ted as a pet, which she described as a “big teddy bear.”

Ted’s family had no idea he had dangerous bacteria in his mouth.

However, three days after Ted snapped at his arm, triggering an infection and putting him into cardiac arrest, Pauline’s brother Barry Harris, 46, died at his home three days later.

Ted bit Pauline’s husband Mark, 61, when walking the dog on the day of Barry’s funeral just a month later.

Due to sepsis induced by Ted’s toxic mouth, Mark, who has been in the hospital since late August, has had all of his left-hand fingers amputated and will lose both legs by next week.

Pauline, from Essex’s Colchester, said: “They had not even been attacked. Ted literally shattered my husband’s and brother’s skin.

“It was the softest dog, but it had a problem with feeding. It was quite aggressive whenever food was present.

“We believe it was abused as a puppy.”

After suffering through a break-up, Barry, a groundworker, purchased Ted from a private Facebook seller in a London flat in May of this year for some “nice company.”

Barry was assured by the seller that Ted, a 15-month-old puppy, was well-trained, but when he arrived home, he discovered that the dog didn’t even answer to his name.

Ted bit Barry when trying to remove an animal bone from his mouth while out on a walk on July 7, after less than six weeks together, and his arm swelled up and he became ill with cold sweats and migraines.

Barry died three days later at his home after his heart stopped beating.

On the day of Barry’s burial, August 19, tragedy struck again when Mark took Ted for a morning stroll and was nipped by the dog on his hand.

The next day, he had "ice-block legs."