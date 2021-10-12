A dispersal zone has been put up on the waterfront ahead of the armaments show.

Following indications of preparations to cause criminal damage, a dispersal zone has been established on Liverpool’s waterfront.

In response to the Military Arms Technology Conference this week, Merseyside Police have set up a dispersal zone on Liverpool Waterfront.

Two people were found in possession of equipment to be used for criminal damage at the Pullman Hotel yesterday, according to police.

Liverpool’s waterfront has a large police and fire presence.

On suspicion of conspiracy to conduct criminal damage, officers detained a 46-year-old woman from Liverpool and a 31-year-old man from an unknown address.

They were apprehended and taken into custody to be interrogated by police.

The Dispersal Zone was established to prevent acts of criminal destruction and disruption in the neighborhood.

It went into effect at 6.45 p.m. on Monday, October 11 and will remain in effect until Wednesday, October 13 at 6.44 p.m.

Officers will be stationed in the area to maintain a visible presence and respond to any issues that arise.

The River Front, Mariners Wharf, Sefton Street, The Strand, Liver Street, Thomas Steers Way, The Strand, James Street, Castle Street, Dale Street, Exchange Street East, Chapel Street, and St Nicholas Place are all covered by the Dispersal Order.

The order is based on Section 34 of the Anti-Social Behaviour Act 2014, which allows police officers and police community support traffic officers to order people who they suspect are causing or likely to cause crime, nuisance, or anti-social behavior to leave a designated area and not return for up to 48 hours.

Officers have the authority under the law to seize any item used in the commission of anti-social behavior.

If someone has been instructed to leave an area by an official and subsequently returns, they have committed an offense for which they may be arrested.

“We have a duty to support peaceful and lawful protest, but we will not tolerate acts of crime and – as in this case – will deal robustly with anyone whose behavior is deemed to constitute a threat to the safety of others,” Chief Superintendent Zoe Thornton said.

“Our police will continue to cooperate with to ensure that residents, businesses, and visitors are not inconvenienced.””

The summary comes to a conclusion.”