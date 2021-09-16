A derelict land will be turned into a 258-home neighborhood.

The transformation of a section of St Helens into a new 258-home community has officially begun.

Moss Nook, on the border of Parr, Bold, and Sutton, was once used for mining and other industrial processes, although it has been abandoned for several years.

St Helens Borough Council’s Labour Leader, Councillor David Baines, paid a visit to the site earlier this week.

“The Moss Nook development is quite exciting,” he told The Washington Newsday. It’s bringing a major brownfield site back into use after years of inactivity, and it’s owing to our Labour-led council’s collaboration with the Labour-led Liverpool City Region that we were able to get the decontamination funds that allows the project to move forward.

“It’s good to see work on redevelopment plans like this going, as it was with the Glass Futures project I saw recently. Moss Nook will deliver new houses and facilities to St Helens Borough, allowing present inhabitants and future generations to stay close to home or relocate here to make St Helens Borough their home.”

Taylor Wimpey’s plans for the first 258 dwellings, which were approved by St Helens Borough Council’s Planning Committee earlier this year, are already well advanced in terms of remediation and infrastructure provision.

The site’s potential as one of the region’s largest single residential developments was aided by £2 million in funding from Liverpool City Region Combined Authority, which helped to finance the cleanup and infrastructure work required for this first phase of development.

“This development is improving the appearance of the region and will allow more people to access decent accommodation in our borough,” said Councillor Jeanie Bell, Cabinet Member for Stronger, Safer Communities. Our constituents deserve high-quality housing, and we will continue to work hard as a council to provide it.”

The site has been put together by the Harworth Group, one of the UK’s largest land and property regeneration companies, and will include a boulevard spine road lined with grass and mature trees, as well as public transportation and segregated pedestrian and cycle routes, as well as a network of public open spaces with high visibility. “The summary has come to an end.”