A Day After Returning, Disney’s ‘Aladdin’ Cancels Broadway Show Due To COVID-19 Cases.

The Broadway production of “Aladdin” has been canceled after several cast and staff members tested positive for COVID-19.

The show has only recently reopened to the public on Tuesday.

“Breaking COVID-19 cases have been found within the company of ‘Aladdin’ at The New Amsterdam Theater,” Disney Theatrical Productions said in an official statement on Wednesday.

Those who purchased tickets to the event will receive refunds from Disney. The corporation stated that a decision on future performances will be made later.

The theater production business noted, “We will continue to provide support to the affected ‘Aladdin’ team members while they recover.”

After an 18-month absence owing to pandemic limitations, “Aladdin” returned to Broadway on Tuesday night.

The musical production shared a video of the group joyfully taking a bow in front of the roaring audience at the reopening night curtain call.

“Wish you could have seen the reopening night curtain call last night? The wish has been granted. Check out this video of our incredible cast as they return to Broadway for the first time in eighteen months to bring this narrative back to life. “#BroadwayIsBack,” stated the tweet.

On Wednesday, the casts of Disney’s “Aladdin,” “Frozen,” and “The Lion King” performed an in-studio medley on ABC’s “The View.”

Many musicals, including “Hamilton,” “Wicked,” “The Lion King,” and “Chicago,” returned to the stage as Broadway reopened on Sept. 14.

In a news conference at the time, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said, “When Broadway is up and running, it says so much about New York City.” “Some of Broadway’s biggest productions are returning tonight. You can constantly sense the city’s life returning. That would be fantastic for the city’s life and energy, as well as for job opportunities.”

At least 30 concerts will return by the end of the year, according to Anne del Castillo, commissioner of the New York City Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment.