A ‘dangerous driver’ was apprehended on the same route as a 4-year-old girl who was killed in a hit-and-run.

A driver who was driving ‘dangerously’ in the ‘precise place’ where a four-year-old was murdered by a speeding car has been condemned by police.

Merseyside Police stated today that a car was seen’speeding’ and ‘driving in a reckless manner’ along Prescot Road in St Helens.

The car failed to stop and increased its speed, overtook vehicles, and was driving on the wrong side of the road, according to authorities.

A ‘distraught’ family discovers a teen dead in his new house.

Officers said that today’s incident on Prescot Road was the ‘precise place’ where Violet-Grace Youens, four, was struck and killed by Aidan McAteer’s Ford Fiesta in 2017.

At primary school pick-up time on Prescot Road, the vehicle was speeding at 83 mph in a 30 mph zone.

On March 25, 2017, Violet’s grandma Angela was also hit by a speeding car and suffered life-changing injuries.

The motorist was found to be driving without insurance and was reported for reckless driving, failing to stop for police, and driving a car without a valid M.O.T. in today’s event, according to police.

“This car was noticed by responding police speeding along Prescot Road, St Helens,” officers from Merseyside Police’s St Helens unit said in a statement.

“The vehicle continued to accelerate, drive in a risky manner, overtake vehicles, and drive on the wrong side of the road.”

“This was precisely where Violet-Grace was tragically died in 2017.”

“The motorist was apprehended nearby and discovered to be driving without insurance, as well as reckless driving, failure to halt for police, and driving a car without a valid M.O.T.”

McAteer was sentenced to nine years and four months in prison after admitting to causing death by unsafe driving.

Violet-parents Grace’s have lobbied for life terms for murder drivers, and the government eventually took steps to enact a new law in September of last year.

At 3 p.m., the Fiesta struck Ms French and Violet-Grace, who had just been picked up from her great- auntie’s, after passing through two red lights.

When McAteer was sentenced, he was 23 years old. “The summary has come to an end.”