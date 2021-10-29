A crying mother and her ill kid were forced to wait three hours outside the walk-in center.

On Tuesday, Cheryl Swainbank took her two-year-old son, Pauly, to the Litherland walk-in clinic.

She described her experience as “terrible,” and she doesn’t want other worried parents to go through the same ordeal.

According to Cheryl, who spoke to The Washington Newsday, “Pauly’s chest hurt, so I contacted the walk-in clinic at 10.30 a.m., and the clinician advised me to call an ambulance for him.

“I knew my son wasn’t sick enough for an ambulance to be dispatched, so I requested an appointment.

“We followed the nurse’s instructions and went straight down there. I drove him and my adolescent to the location, where we arrived at 11.30 a.m. and I gave my name.

“They instructed me to stay in the car and that we’d be next,” says the narrator.

Cheryl said they couldn’t come in because a Mersey Care rule specifies that only two chest patients can be in the facility at any given time.

She went on to say: “We were stranded in the rain in the car until 2.30 p.m.

“At 2.30 p.m., we were finally permitted inside, and at 3.30 p.m., we met a triage nurse.

“When I inquired as to why we had to wait so long, I was informed that we had been checked in at half two, not half eleven, when we initially arrived.”

Cheryl was in tears after waiting three hours for “nothing.”

She alleges the receptionist told her she had waited the longest of anyone, despite the fact that she had been there for almost 6.5 hours.

They departed around 6.05 p.m. after learning Pauly had a viral infection, but they saw their GP yesterday (Wednesday), who recommended antibiotics.

Cheryl said, ” “I believe there was a huge blunder; the center stated that they are overburdened with people being transferred there.

“We were in the car for three hours with a sick toddler. My other child had to wait in the car for a total of six and a half hours [because they weren’t allowed to come inside]“..

“People should be told, or be able to see, an estimate of how long they will have to wait.

“When I asked how I might file a complaint, the nurse said she didn’t know of any.”

